Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Is Now Available As a Lego Set

Unlike previous bigger sets featuring two buildable cars, this particular one doesn't seem to include any garage or pit-box infrastructure, just two cars, two figurines, a couple of removable pieces, and some swappable wheel covers. Past sets have included toolboxes, mechanics, support vehicles, etc. Still very cool, though, especially since the F1 car is sporting the black livery the team has used for the last two seasons.
Another new set that'll certainly be a fan favorite is the Aston Martin kit. Much like the Mercedes one, it includes two cars, the awesome Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, and a Vantage GT3. The attention to detail and the bright green colors make these look extremely cool and quite desirable.