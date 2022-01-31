Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Is Now Available As a Lego Set

Over the weekend, Lego revealed several upcoming Speed Champions sets that'll have car enthusiasts reaching for their wallets in no time. But first, set up a calendar reminder for March 1, because that's when these awesome brick sets will go on sale.

Arguably the coolest of the five new sets announced is the twofer of Mercedes-AMG rides, which includes the elusive AMG Project One hypercar and Lewis Hamilton's Formula One race car. How do we know it isn't a generic F1 car or maybe even Valtteri Bottas'? Because it's got a big ol' 44 stamped on the front and sides of the car.