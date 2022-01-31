Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Is Now Available As a Lego Set

Lego released five new Speed Champions sets over the weekend, three of which are awesome race cars.

By Jerry Perez
Lego
Over the weekend, Lego revealed several upcoming Speed Champions sets that'll have car enthusiasts reaching for their wallets in no time. But first, set up a calendar reminder for March 1, because that's when these awesome brick sets will go on sale.

Arguably the coolest of the five new sets announced is the twofer of Mercedes-AMG rides, which includes the elusive AMG Project One hypercar and Lewis Hamilton's Formula One race car. How do we know it isn't a generic F1 car or maybe even Valtteri Bottas'? Because it's got a big ol' 44 stamped on the front and sides of the car.

Lego
Lego

Unlike previous bigger sets featuring two buildable cars, this particular one doesn't seem to include any garage or pit-box infrastructure, just two cars, two figurines, a couple of removable pieces, and some swappable wheel covers. Past sets have included toolboxes, mechanics, support vehicles, etc. Still very cool, though, especially since the F1 car is sporting the black livery the team has used for the last two seasons.

Another new set that'll certainly be a fan favorite is the Aston Martin kit. Much like the Mercedes one, it includes two cars, the awesome Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, and a Vantage GT3. The attention to detail and the bright green colors make these look extremely cool and quite desirable.

Lego
Lego
Lego

In addition to these, Lego also released three single-car sets, including the iconic Lamborghini Countach, upcoming Lotus Evija, and the legendary 1970 Ferrari 512 M. These all look incredible, though I must admit that Lego nailed the Countach. The rear end of that bricky thing is simply perfect.

The single-car sets will retail for $19.99, while the Mercedes-AMG two-car set will set you back $29.99. The Aston, however, despite featuring a similar number of pieces, will cost $39.99.

Happy building.

