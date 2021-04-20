Watch the Big Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Get Flung Around the Nurburgring

The natural proving ground for purpose-built sports cars and hunkered-down performance sedans and SUVs, the Nurburgring isn't typically where you'd find big, cushy land yachts like the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, but yet here we are. Spotted moving around the Nordschleife quite briskly for some odd reason is just that, Maybach's latest and greatest sedan.

It's unclear what exactly a car like this was doing getting flogged on a circuit such as this. Maybe it was, as the video's description suggests, Mercedes testing out the rumored V12 variant of this car, or perhaps it's trying out for the world's most comfortable Ring Taxi.