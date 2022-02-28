Mercedes-AMG SL Might Get a 410-HP Hybrid Four-Cylinder Variant

While the new Mercedes-AMG SL launched exclusively with V8s, it may be getting a variant with just half of those cylinders if a new report is to be believed. According to Germany's MB Passion Blog, an entry-level SL43 is coming and will rock a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

Said to possibly become available as early as March, the SL43 could use a variant of the new C-Class' M254 mild-hybrid engine tuned to make 390 horsepower with 20 extra hp available via electricity. The turbocharger here will also apparently feature a 48-volt electric motor driving the compressor wheel, eliminating turbo lag. Style-wise, MBPB says this 43 model will get round twin exhaust tips instead of the squared-off quads found on the current versions.

For comparison's sake, the AMG-only SL is currently available exclusively as a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 in either SL55 or SL63 guise. The former makes 469 horses while the latter is turned up to 577 ponies.