2022 Mercedes-AMG SL: Beautiful V8 Roadsters Aren't Dead

Styling is, of course, subjective but if you ask me, this might very well be the best-looking car in Merc's entire lineup right now. It's aggressive and elegant and punchy and really quite cool. Visually, the new SL's more sports car-like proportions may trick you into thinking it has shrunk but it has actually grown by a few inches in pretty much every dimension.
Powering this presumably more agile-albeit-bigger SL is AMG's ubiquitous M177 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8. Propelling both Mercedes-AMG SL 55 and SL 63 models that will be available at launch, the engine will make 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque in the former, and be good for 577 hp and 590 pound-feet in the latter. The mill receives a new oil pan, repositioned intercoolers, and active crankcase ventilation, plus it's paired to a nine-speed multi-clutch automatic with a wet start-off clutch in lieu of a torque converter. With the two models using the same V8, the 63's higher output was said to be achieved via higher boost pressure, more air flow, and, of course, ECU tuning.
Merc says the SL 55 gets from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds and is positioned against Porsche's 911 Carrera 4S while the SL 63 hits 60 in 3.5 seconds and should be considered in the same fight class as the 911 Turbo. SL buyers looking for more efficient speed can look forward to an AMG E Performance hybrid version slated to come "at a later date."
When it comes to body and chassis, it sounds like Mercedes has really done the work here. Developed entirely by the AMG team in Affalterbach, the new SL is a literal clean-sheet design, with a body that shares precisely zero parts from the previous SL or indeed any other Mercedes product. It's all built around a new lightweight composite aluminum chassis boasting 18 percent higher torsional rigidity over the last SL and transverse rigidity 50 percent higher than that of the AMG GT Roadster.