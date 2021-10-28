2022 Mercedes-AMG SL: Beautiful V8 Roadsters Aren't Dead

Enthusiasts like to whine about how bespoke, gas-powered sports cars are allegedly dying off. Manufacturers supposedly aren't making 'em anymore, and when they do, they're either joint-venture Franken-cars or sullied by passionless electricity. Well, it looks like Mercedes is joining Chevy in throwing big ol' wrenches into that narrative with the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL: a truly all-new, V8 convertible sports car built by AMG proper.

As the first new SL in almost a decade, Merc's latest 2+2 shakes things up in more ways than one. For starters, the 2022 SL will come exclusively—and for the first time—with all-wheel drive. Secondly, the company says this redesigned, AMG-only SL represents a repositioning for the model as more of an athletic sports car akin to the Porsche 911 rather than the Jag XK-rivaling, long-legged grand tourer it used to be (although I'm sure it'll work fine over long distances anyhow). And while the last-gen SL used a retractable hardtop, this new car is soft-top-only.