The First Plug-in Hybrid Mercedes-AMG Is the 843-HP GT 63 S E Performance

Hybrids were once calm, quiet things. Designed to carry dutiful humans about their business as efficiently as possible, we first saw them in the form of cars like the Toyota Prius and Honda Insight. That's all changed now, of course, with automakers now using hybrid systems for performance benefits as much as fuel economy. The gang from Affalterbach have now entered the ring with a hybrid, too—the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

The four-door "coupe" packs a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 under the hood, paired with an electric motor driving the rear wheels. The combined system output is a rather meaty 843 horsepower and 1032 lb-ft of torque, plenty enough to shred some tire on one's way down the Autobahn. The benefit of the hybrid system in this case is its instant torque delivery from standstill, boosting the acceleration and responsiveness of the car.