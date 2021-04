Building a Mercedes 190E Evo On a Modern AMG C63 Chassis Took 8 Years and More Money Than God

Push the start button and what I've taken to calling the car immediately explodes to life with the aural chaos of about eight oil drums full of flashbangs hurled down an enclosed metal staircase. Just after everyone around it involuntarily blurts an expletive and shifts weight to their back feet, the ripped little Benz finds a bassy idle that transmits through the soles of your shoes and into your bones. It’s impossible to forget that the big supercharged V8 moves a lot of air, even before you’re sitting in the driver's seat. This is the one-of-one Mercedes-Benz C63 DTM Evolution, the unholy spawn of a pokey old 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190E sedan and a 2010 C63 AMG—the body of the former, the complete guts of the latter, with a fully custom interior whose astounding quality could shame most OEMs. Strapped in and behind the wheel, my only instructions are to hold back until the oil comes up to temperature. Given the intimidating noises the thing is already making, that sounds like a perfectly fine plan.

Even when the oil does reach temperature, this is a car that doesn’t have time for your childhood shit; shallow dips into the gas are definitely appropriate. Cautious as I initially am, acceleration is nevertheless what you might expect from a twin-screw supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which is to say there’s immediately too much power at any rpm—in a good way. Clench your teeth and dive further in, and you’ll find wheelspin is possible well into license liquidating figures, always just a big-toe’s suggestion away. By the way, if the car's angular and geometric silhouette looks familiar to you, it's because it's supposed to. The car is a homage to the DTM homologation Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II that was made to chase the E30 BMW M3. The big difference here is that the final product here uses the slightly smaller wing from an Evolution I model.

