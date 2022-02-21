Aston Martin Will Produce V12 Sports Cars for a Few More Years

Sorry to be the bearer of harsh news, but there are replacements for displacement; they're called boost pressure and hybrid power. They're part of why the 4.0-liter AMG V8-powered 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 is one-tenth quicker from zero to 60 than the similarly powerful, 5.2-liter V12-powered DBS. It's also why the Valhalla supercar ended up with V8 instead of Aston's V12. Still, Aston's not keen on replacing V12s—not as long as it can get away with building them, which it still thinks it has about five years to do.

"The V12 still has a bit of potential, and having the V12 Vantage shows there's still room for a V12 in our sports car generation," remarked Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers on the V12's future to Autocar. "The V12 Vantage gives an impression of where we move with the brand. It's the highest-performance sports car Aston ever did. It gives an idea what we're going to do with sports car manufacture."