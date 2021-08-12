The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Will Send 11,000 RPM Straight Into Your Ear Canals

Not long after unveiling the final production version of its mid-engined Valhalla supercar, Aston Martin has taken the wraps off of the open-top version of that car's big, bad brother: the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, a.k.a. the fastest and most extreme roadgoing open-top Aston ever.
Making its in-person debut at Pebble Beach, it features the same 1,139-horsepower, 6.5-liter hybrid V12 powertrain as the Valkyrie Coupe. Most notably perhaps, this engine revs to over 11,000 rpm, a trait that we suspect will be best enjoyed in this new open-air Spider variant. As for the mechanics of the Valkyrie Spider's topless experience, it isn't really a traditional convertible setup but rather a hand-removable targa top, a bit like what you'd get in a regular, non-Convertible Corvette or the Mk4 Toyota Supra.
To compensate for the altered aerodynamics and "marginal weight difference" (an Aston rep shied away from providing exact numbers when asked) that the removable roof introduces, the Spider received changes and recalibrations to its carbon chassis and Formula One-inspired active aero elements. More noticeably, the open-top also meant Aston had to give this car new doors that open butterfly style instead of the Coupe's gullwings. The polycarbonate roof panels are framed in carbon and latches to both the windshield frame and the rear of the chassis.
With the top off, the Valkyrie Spider has a top speed exceeding 205 mph but, with the roof intact, that figure climbs to 217-plus.