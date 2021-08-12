The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Will Send 11,000 RPM Straight Into Your Ear Canals

Not long after unveiling the final production version of its mid-engined Valhalla supercar, Aston Martin has taken the wraps off of the open-top version of that car's big, bad brother: the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, a.k.a. the fastest and most extreme roadgoing open-top Aston ever.

Making its in-person debut at Pebble Beach, it features the same 1,139-horsepower, 6.5-liter hybrid V12 powertrain as the Valkyrie Coupe. Most notably perhaps, this engine revs to over 11,000 rpm, a trait that we suspect will be best enjoyed in this new open-air Spider variant. As for the mechanics of the Valkyrie Spider's topless experience, it isn't really a traditional convertible setup but rather a hand-removable targa top, a bit like what you'd get in a regular, non-Convertible Corvette or the Mk4 Toyota Supra.