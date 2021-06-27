Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Revs to 11,000 RPM and Pulls Over 3Gs

In Norse mythology, a Valkyrie is a fierce maiden who swoops down to choose fallen warriors to carry them to Valhalla. Aston Martin is channeling that otherworldly vibe with its new track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro, which shakes a fist at the law of physics by maintaining an extraordinary amount of downforce even with its astonishing weight savings.

The Gaydon, UK-based automaker ditched the battery-electric hybrid system in favor of the sole use of a Cosworth-built 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 that revs to 11,000 rpm. The weight-loss plan also includes a fair amount of carbon fiber in the bodywork and suspension wishbones; a Perspex acrylic windscreen, which is more durable and transparent than you might imagine, takes the place of heavy glass.