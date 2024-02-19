2025 BMW M5 Could Weigh 5,300 Pounds—1,000 More Than Before

Batteries are heavy. It's why most electric vehicles weigh as much as small tanks. So when cars switch from internal combustion power to either hybrid or fully electric power, they typically gain quite a bit of weight. However, even in the world of hybrid and EV performance cars, half a ton is a hefty weight increase. That's why it's so shocking to learn that the next-generation 2025 BMW M5 could be 1,000 pounds heavier than the current one.

According to Bimmerpost user ynguldyn—who's been a reliable source of BMW news over the years—the upcoming G90-generation BMW M5 will weigh 5,368 pounds. The base model BMW M5 currently tips the scales at 4,345 pounds, making the new car more than 1,000 pounds heavier.

However, that isn't entirely surprising. The current M5 packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 (known as the S63 to BMW nerds), an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. Its successor will keep the eight-speed and AWD but bring an electric motor and battery pack to its new 4.4-liter twin-turbo S68 V8. So, not only did BMW not downsize the heavy V8, but it added a 18.6-kWh battery pack, an electric motor, and all the wiring, battery cooling, and any other mechanical goodies necessary for hybridization.

BMW

Thankfully, power is up considerably to compensate for that weight gain. The most powerful version of the F90 M5, the M5 CS, made 627 horsepower. This new G90-generation M5 is said to make 718 hp. Hopefully, real-world performance doesn't drop much, if at all. However, the BMW XM Label (formerly known as the Label Red) from which the new M5 borrows its powertrain isn't as fast as its 738 hp would indicate, getting from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, simply because it is an SUV that weighs just over 6,000 pounds. So any concerns about the next-gen M5's curb weight are warranted.

Production for the M5 sedan starts in July 2024 and is said to run until February of 2031. Meanwhile, the M5 Touring wagon—which might come to North America—will start production in November 2024, without a known end date in sight. Interestingly, ynguldyn also claims that the M5 will get BMW's Panoramic Vision head-up display in March 2027.

It's only natural for BMW fans to be weary of the M5's increase in curb weight. Its hybrid power will make it fast and it will likely be more capable than ever before. But its fun factor will be called into question until BMW can prove any doubters wrong.