BMW Won’t Put a Four-Cylinder in the M3 Because It Would Suck on Track

The original BMW M3 landed in 1986 with a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine between its punched-out fenders. It upsized to a straight-six for its second and third generations, and it received a V8 for its fourth generation before downsizing to the turbocharged straight-six it’s had since. The next M3 is around the corner, and BMW says it won’t keep surfing the downsizing wave because a four-cylinder would be awful for the track.

“We are going electric, and on the other hand we are going to keep our six-cylinder inline [for the next M3],” confirmed BMW M boss Frank Van Meel during a recent roundtable discussion. His comments ended years of rumors about what would or wouldn’t power the next-generation M3. The speculation intensified after Mercedes-AMG put a hybrid system built around a turbo-four in the C63.

Although it packs 670 horsepower and 725 pound-feet of torque, the new C63 hasn’t been a unanimous hit among enthusiasts. Keep in mind the last-generation model was powered by a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8. It was less powerful, granted, but it was lighter and many argue that it sounded better. But according to notes from Van Meel, that’s not why BMW M decided not to follow the path blazed by its rival. It comes down to how the M3 performs on a track.

“The six-cylinder, like the V8, is a very iconic engine and it fits perfectly to the M3 in terms of weight distribution, power output, and dynamics,” Van Meel explained during the roundtable discussion, according to Australian website Drive. “We always look into all kinds of concepts. In regards to downsizing, it’s also about performance output on tracks. And continuous performance output would make it really difficult to downsize to a four-cylinder if you are driving on tracks. And, the M3 is used on tracks a lot, so that ruled out the possibility of downsizing.”

Fire-breathing straight-six it is, then. While the executive stopped short of revealing precisely what he thinks of AMG’s decision to cut half of the C63’s displacement and replace it with an electric motor, he cited a Dutch proverb that hints he’s not exactly a huge fan. “If you’re on the sea, you shouldn’t follow the beacon of other ships. You should navigate by looking at stars, because it helps you not to crash on the shore.” Ouch.

Interestingly, BMW has confirmed it will also offer an electric version of the next M3. This falls in line with the company’s strategy of selling gasoline- and battery-powered variants of the same car. The 7 Series has an electric sidekick called i7, the 5 Series is available as an EV named i5, and those in the market for an electric 4 Series Gran Coupe can order the i4. The electric M3 (iM3?) will be sold alongside the straight-six-powered model, but unverified reports claim that the next-gen M4 will be exclusively offered as an EV.

More details about both variants of the next-generation M3 will emerge in the coming months.

