Here’s Why the Automatic GR Corolla Doesn’t Use a Dual-Clutch Transmission

For 2025, Toyota is finally giving GR Corolla customers the option of an automatic transmission. However, it isn’t the kind of automatic some enthusiasts might’ve expected. Instead of a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with a reputation for snappy shifts, Toyota gave the GRolla a torque-converter eight-speed auto, one that it calls a DAT (Direct Automatic Transmission). Why stick with a traditional automatic instead of something a bit more exciting in Toyota’s hot hatch?

“So at first, considering the power and performance from a standing start, the torque converter is working very well. And also the serious driving around the road, with speed conditions, torque converter is also doing a very good job,” GR Corolla Chief Engineer Naoyuki Sakamoto told The Drive.

“Then after rolling out, lockup engaged—so after that, the torque converter doesn’t slip. So in that case, there’s no difference between the DCT and automatic transmission. Both [transmissions are] shifter-changing, releasing the clutch and grabbing the clutch, so they’re almost the same. So as a result, we’re choosing the automatic transmission. We don’t have to use a dual-clutch transmission.”

It seems that, at least according to Toyota, there wasn’t much of a performance gain to be had by switching to a more complex and more expensive DCT. Toyota knows that DCTs have their advantages, but they apparently aren’t attractive enough to warrant the switch.

“Of course, there are pros and cons. Sometimes a DCT is better, sometimes AT is better. That’s true. But we have a long history of improving the automatic transmission,” Sakamoto said. “We want to take advantage of our capability, so that’s why we’re focusing on the automatic transmission. We understand a DCT is better in some ways, like weight, but still, we’ve been able to improve the technology of the automatic transmission through motorsports.”

Would a DCT be a bit more interesting? They often produce more rapid-fire shifts than even the best automatics, so they can inject a bit more fun, even if they don’t pose massive performance gains. However, even Toyota’s DAT shifts quicker than anyone’s left foot and right hand can, so there’s still extra performance to be had by choosing the automatic over the manual, anyway. With two extra cogs, auto GRolla owners might also enjoy better highway cruising, thanks to improved fuel economy and a quieter cabin.

