Not Bad: The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Will Start at $36,995

It’s been the question on everyone’s lips since the moment the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuted back in March: How much will it cost? Folks, we now have an answer.

Three GR Corolla trims will be offered: Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition. The base Core trim will have a starting MSRP of $36,995; the launch-year-exclusive Circuit Edition will start at $43,995; and the super-exclusive Morizo Edition will start at $50,995. These prices reflect the destination fee of $1,095.

All three trims will benefit from the 1.6-liter, turbocharged, 300-horsepower G16E-GTS three-cylinder, all-wheel drive, and a six-speed manual. The Core-grade cars will kick off GR Corolla sales starting in November 2022, while the 1,500-unit Circuit Edition and 200-unit Morizo Edition won't become available until next spring.

Toyota

When they do become available, though, GR Corolla Core models will have the optional Performance (dual LSD, red-painted front and rear brake calipers, 14-inch by 1.1-inch slotted and ventilated front rotors, 11.7-inch by 0.7-inch ventilated rear rotors; $1,180), Technology (JBL audio system, navigation, Qi-compatible wireless phone charging; $770), and Cold Weather (heated front seats and heated steering wheel; $500) packages, as well as Supersonic Red ($425) as a premium paint. Circuit Editions offer optional Supersonic Red and Heavy Metal exterior paints, both for $425. Morizo Editions similarly offer Windchill Pearl ($425) or matte-finish Smoke ($1,645) exterior paint.

Circuit Edition GR Corollas benefit from a rear spoiler, red-accented sport seats, a Morizo-signed shift knob, and a vented, bulgier hood. It and the Morizo Edition models share the forged carbon fiber roof, as well as front and rear Torsen LSDs, but the Morizo cars lose their rear seats in favor two structural support braces, gain a little more torque, and get a stiffer suspension tweak and close-ration gearbox with a shifter differential.

Quick math indicates the GR Corolla to start at nearly $13,000 more than a regular Corolla hatchback, but it’s essentially a completely different car. It might look similar and ride on the same platform, but hardware-wise, nothing else is the same. And, in the face of Toyota’s new EV strategy, it’s a sports car that could very well be the last of its kind.

Is it worth the pretty penny? I can’t give you any driving impressions until Sept. 14, so keep an eye on this space, check out our Instagram Reel of the car’s hot lap at Utah Motorsports Campus, and feel free to speculate wildly in the comments.

CORRECTION Sept. 6, 9:18 a.m. ET: An earlier version of this story stated that Core-grade GR Corollas wouldn't be available until November 2023. They will actually be available in November 2022. The story has been corrected.