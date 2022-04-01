2023 Toyota GR Corolla: The 300-HP, AWD, Stick-Shift STI Slayer Is Finally Here

At the heart of the new GR Corolla is a true firecracker of an engine: the DOHC, 12-valve, turbocharged, 1.6-liter, three-cylinder G16E-GTS that's also found in the GR Yaris. But rather than the 268-hp output in the Yaris, the engine makes 300 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque in GR Corolla guise. (Those quick with a calculator will figure that's 187.5 hp per liter. By comparison, a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport produces 185 hp per liter. Puny thing.) The increase in power comes from better exhaust efficiency in the form of a three-piece muffler that ends in stainless steel tips. Toyota says this setup helps cut down on noise and exhaust pressure.

Sending power via a six-speed manual transmission (that comes with rev-matching) to all four wheels, the GR Corolla uses what Toyota calls its "first sports all-wheel-drive system in over 20 years." The last time the automaker built anything like that, it was the Celica GT-Four. Toyota says the AWD system was built in collaboration with its Gazoo Racing rally team and perfected by WRC drivers. Depending on the mode, it can split its front/rear torque distribution 60:40, 30:70, and 50:50. It also offers optimized settings for snow, dirt, and rain. Then, there are optional front and rear LSDs, while 4WD open differentials are standard.

Stopping power comes from a set of four-piston, 14-inch, ventilated and slotted front brakes and 11.7-inch, two-piston, ventilated rear brakes. The GR Corolla rides on 18-inch wheels and 235-section Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires at all four corners. Extra body rigidity is the result of strengthened joints and additional weld points. The front MacPherson suspension uses circuit-tuned coil springs and there's a double-wishbone rear suspension system.