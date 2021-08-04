2021 Toyota GR Yaris First Drive Review: Rally-Bred Fun Lives up to the Hype

Toyota has worked hard in recent times to bring back its performance edge, with cars like the 86 and the return of the fabled Supra. Both nameplates have found their fans, but both have also been treated as imperfect specimens, one chided for its lack of power, the other for its breeding. The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris rights those wrongs. The average passerby might just see a commuter car, but those who know, know. Utter the words “homologation special” and watch for goosebumps spring up on any enthusiast within earshot. Open the door, get behind the wheel, and you’re under no misapprehension—this Toyota is built for more than just groceries.

Lewin Day

2021 Toyota GR Yaris: By the Numbers Base price (as tested): $49,500 AUD ($54,500 AUD)

$49,500 AUD ($54,500 AUD) Powertrain: 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder | 6-speed manual | all-wheel drive

1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder | 6-speed manual | all-wheel drive Horsepower: 268 @ 6,500 rpm

268 @ 6,500 rpm Torque: 272 lb-ft @ 3,000 to 4,600 rpm

272 lb-ft @ 3,000 to 4,600 rpm Curb weight: 2,822 pounds

2,822 pounds 0-60 mph: 5.2 seconds

5.2 seconds Fuel economy: 7.6 L/100km combined (est. 31 mpg)

7.6 L/100km combined (est. 31 mpg) Quick take: The caffeinated chihuahua of hot hatches when you're pushing it, and just a Yaris when you're not. Little Rally Monster The Toyota Yaris is the smallest entry in the automaker's lineup. Slotting in below the revered Corolla, it brings much the same ethos—simplicity, usability, and dependability—in a cheaper, smaller package. The replacement for the Toyota Echo, it entered service in 2006 and was primarily seen in five-door hatch format in the U.S before it was canceled for the 2021 model year. The GR Yaris spawned from this humble base, and yet has become so much more. The GR Yaris was built as part of Toyota’s return to the World Rally Championship. The base model Yaris wasn’t exactly what you'd call "rally-spec," and Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s performance arm, had certain needs it couldn’t meet. Thus, the rear of the GA-C Corolla platform was grafted onto the front of the GA-B Yaris platform and birthed the GR Yaris we know today. Taking this route enabled the engineers to fit features crucial to building a competitive rally car, like double-wishbone suspension at the rear and Toyota's new GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system.

Lewin Day

WRC regulations state manufacturers must produce 25,000 examples of the base model car in a continuous 12-month period for it to be eligible for competition. There are restrictions on how much the race vehicle can be modified from the stock road car, too, which means manufacturers are forced to put the good stuff in the road car if they wish to field a competitive entry. We, the consumers, reap the benefits. It’s for these reasons we have a turbocharged, all-wheel-drive performance car bearing the Yaris name. Visually, the car is highly appealing to the tunerboi inside. Forged BBS wheels with grippy low-profile rubber, perfectly filling the pumped-up guards? It's a look, boo, and I’m tired of pretending it’s not. The gaping front intakes and purposeful grille also mean business. Glossy black rear trim panel combines well with the carbon fiber roof and hatch spoiler to give the rear a suitably serious aesthetic, too. The twin exhausts are also a tell that this isn’t yo’ grandpappy’s Bingo ride, neither. Jekyll and Hyde Upon opening the door for the first time, you’re greeted with an interior that makes it clear you’re getting into a naughty little sports car. Naturally, there are the heavily-bolstered sports seats complete with red stitching, because hey—we all know red means “fast," right? The wheel is leather-wrapped and bears a big GR logo on the center spoke. Fire up the engine with a touch of the button, and you’ll be surprised to hear an almost truck-like rumble and clatter as the three-cylinder barks into life.

Lewin Day

In the short time I had the car, I wasn’t able to fully exploit its capabilities; a surprise pandemic lockdown meant I got just three hours to drive it through the hills. I was amazed at how quickly I was at ease, though. It wasn't long before I was leaning on it through few corners and punching the throttle to roar out of a bend. If there’s one thing that stands out about the GR Yaris, it’s how familiar it feels right away. The clutch is well-weighted and the shifter is solid, though neither is so angelically perfect that you’d obsess over it. The steering too, is taut and quick, and you’re never left guessing how much lock you’ll need in a corner. Once I’d adapted to the seating position, which is a little higher and more upright than you might expect, I quickly felt comfortable. On a winding country road? Well, it’s just bloody marvelous. In the top-of-the-line Rallye spec with limited-slip diffs front and rear—and riding on sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires—the thing just grips and goes. It’s stiffly sprung and nicely directional without being excessively twitchy. In Normal mode, it’s very neutral through a corner. It presents none of the frustrating understeer of a front-wheel-drive car, though neither does it wag the tail. You might see a little more of the latter if you throw it into Track mode with 50:50 torque split, but in any case, it never feels squirrelly or loose. Put down the power and hang on, and the GR Yaris simply grips and pulls you through faster than you thought you could go. Of course, if you must hang it all out, Sport mode will split the torque 30:70 to the rear so you can have a little extra fun.

Lewin Day