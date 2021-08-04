The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris Can Do No Wrong

Matt Prior, Autocar Magazine'sEditor-at-Large, is one such person. He’s driven… everything (probably sideways), and recently ran a GR Yaris on a long-term test.

“What I like is how easily it can fit into your life, yet still just be really engaging and entertaining," he said. "It's small and the ride height is generous, so you never nose it into a driveway ramp. It's easy in town because it's so compact. And, as Autocar banged on about as long ago as the 1970s, a narrow car is great because you don't have to worry about twatting walls or mirrors, and you can use the lane of a road properly. Plus it's effing fast. I swear on that hallowed day when all roads are one way and laws are suspended, that it'd be arguably the quickest way to go from one point to another.”

Another grown-up, freelance automotive journalist Tristan Young, has put his money where his mouth is and bought one. His family fleet always has a "fun car" and the time is coming for a change: “Ever since driving the revised MX-5 I’ve been thinking about changing to one. Last year the finances got to the right point to make the change, but that was the same point at which the world’s motoring media went mad for the GR Yaris. Having owned several Subaru Impreza WRXs the idea of owning and driving another rally-bred car seriously appealed. A quick check of both the Mazda website and Toyota website sealed the deal; Mazda’s online ordering system was complicated and confusing, Toyota’s made buying the car easy.”

Young took the plunge before he'd even driven one. “The press car I borrowed also showed me why everyone loves the GR Yaris. It’s almost too good. Every so often a car comes along that is not only brilliant to drive but fits with everyday life.”