Toyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch Will Have AWD, GR Yaris Engine, Manual, Widebody Look: Source

A Toyota Corolla hot hatchback is coming, that much is clear. Toyota has been teasing the car for months, and years of leaks have given us a good idea of its mechanical makeup. Think the GR Yaris' turbo-three, all-wheel drive, and so on. Now, some of these details have been confirmed to The Drive by a source within Toyota's dealer network, who says the GR Corolla will definitely have a manual transmission, a factory widebody, and possibly even an unusual, three-tip exhaust setup. This source informed me that some Toyota dealers have already seen a prototype, which was apparently on display at a private preview event in Las Vegas late last year. The prototype is said to have been camouflaged, potentially making it the one Toyota showed us in October. This car was apparently more or less as the rumors have described, with a turbocharged three-cylinder, a manual box, and mechanical all-wheel drive. It'll be a widebody hatchback, not a sedan, though such wouldn't be unwelcome.

Toyota 2020 Toyota GR Yaris

The source wasn't able to provide any further detail; performance specs, pricing, and its exact release date remain uncertain. However, they did tell me they expect the GR Corolla (or Corolla GR-Four) by the end of the year, emphasizing that this isn't yet set in stone. Much of what they told me has been corroborated by both stories in Japanese media and a recent story from Motortrend, which, citing "well-placed sources," reported the GR Corolla's manual to be a six-speed. They added that the AWD system will come directly from the GR Yaris, bringing along with it a center differential with varying torque splits, and that the GR Yaris' 1.5-liter three-cylinder will gain power for its appearance in the Corolla. This echoes an earlier report alleging that the GR Corolla could have up to 296 horsepower, or enough to make it a close competitor with the Volkswagen Golf R.

Toyota 2022 Toyota Corolla hatchback