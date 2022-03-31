2023 Toyota GR Corolla Pics, Details Leak Before Tonight's Reveal. Here’s What to Know

We weren't supposed to see the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla until tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET, but thanks to a staging site snafu, details and images of the extremely hyped hot hatch have been leaked. First uncovered by a group of Redditors around 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, a web page showing photos, powertrain specs, and more went live but has been pulled down at the time of publishing. The good news is, it looks to be everything you hoped for and more.

According to the site, the long-awaited GR Corolla makes 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque from a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder. That's crazy power from such a small engine, and indeed, it's 32 hp more than the GR Yaris makes in foreign markets with what's supposedly the same unit. Power is sent through a six-speed manual—no automatic option is mentioned—and it gets transferred to the ground via a GR-Four all-wheel-drive system.