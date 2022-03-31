2023 Toyota GR Corolla Pics, Details Leak Before Tonight's Reveal. Here’s What to Know
The highly hyped hot hatch broke cover a bit early.
We weren't supposed to see the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla until tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET, but thanks to a staging site snafu, details and images of the extremely hyped hot hatch have been leaked. First uncovered by a group of Redditors around 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, a web page showing photos, powertrain specs, and more went live but has been pulled down at the time of publishing. The good news is, it looks to be everything you hoped for and more.
According to the site, the long-awaited GR Corolla makes 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque from a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder. That's crazy power from such a small engine, and indeed, it's 32 hp more than the GR Yaris makes in foreign markets with what's supposedly the same unit. Power is sent through a six-speed manual—no automatic option is mentioned—and it gets transferred to the ground via a GR-Four all-wheel-drive system.
The GR Corolla can apparently split power 50/50 between the front and rear wheels, or even 30/70 if needed. This complements its available Normal, Sport, and Track driving modes, as well as what the leaked site calls "circuit-tuned suspension." Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires are the end-all point of contact with the asphalt or gravel, and the GR Corolla Launch Edition comes standard with front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials.
There was an unlisted video on Toyota's YouTube channel titled "Hear GR Corolla," but it has since been removed. It never bounced off the redline or two-stepped like mad, but this engine certainly sounds tough for a three-cylinder. You've gotta wonder how much boost it makes to produce those kinds of power specs.
Beyond this, nothing else about the GR Corolla has been made public by Toyota. We know it'll be revealed in full tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET, at which point you can tune in here at The Drive for the whole scoop. It'll also be livestreamed on Toyota's site if you want to see the debut sizzle reel.
Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDThe 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch Finally Debuts on ThursdayIt's almost time to see this AWD, rally-inspired hatch.READ NOW
-
RELATEDToyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch: Here’s the Back of ItThe amped-up Corolla is coming to complete Toyota's three-car performance lineup in the States.READ NOW
-
RELATEDToyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch Will Have AWD, GR Yaris Engine, Manual, Widebody Look: SourceThe more we learn about the upcoming Corolla hot hatch, the more impatient we get.READ NOW