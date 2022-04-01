Here’s Why the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Has Three Exhaust Pipes

Remember, the powertrain in the GR Corolla is the same 1.6-liter, three-cylinder engine found in the GR Yaris, though it's a bit spicier thanks to forged pistols and higher boost pressure. Sakamoto credited the exhaust setup with allowing Toyota's engineers to crank up the boost for an additional 32 horsepower.

"We can’t say [what the boost pressure is,] but actually, it’s proportionate to the torque, so you can guess," said Sakamoto, later continuing: "Compared to the GR Yaris, I’d say 10 percent more."

So there you have it—more power, more noise, and more exhaust tips. It's also just plain more fun from the Toyota brand in general, which we're definitely welcoming as what seems like a last-hurrah-type moment on the eve of electrification, especially as other automakers like Subaru have bowed out of more sporty trims (like the STI). So, hat's off and good luck getting one because these will certainly be subject to dealer markups and availability issues.

Toyota hasn't yet announced pricing for the GR Corolla but did mention that it will go on sale later this year with a limited-run, launch-year-only Circuit Edition leading the pack.

