The Grand Tour’s New Scotland Special Is a Malaise Car Marathon

Let's all acknowledge an ugly truth for a second: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May haven't exactly been on their best form in recent years. The Grand Tour has had its moments, but all too often, episodes like A Massive Hunt leave us wondering if now's the time to pull the plug on the operation at long last. Our hopes remain high though, especially following the trailer for the trio's newest special, Lochdown, a proto-pandemic romp across Scotland.

As revealed in a trailer released Thursday, the Brits embark on a tour of the northernmost land of Great Britain in Malaise Era American cars, ill-suited to the British Isles' tight roads or gas prices. Clarkson commands a '70s Lincoln Continental Mark V, Hammond a 1971-1973 Buick Riviera, and May, a 1975 or 1976 Cadillac Coupe de Ville.