Toyota Gazoo Racing Is Building Tons of Reproduction Parts for Its Iconic Cars

One hazard of owning vintage cars is that parts are sometimes hard to find. Automakers want to see classic examples of its work on the road as living and breathing models of durability and reliability, so it stands to reason manufacturers have a vested interest in making sure enthusiasts can get their hands on the parts they need.

For fans of Toyota classics, the brand’s Gazoo Racing Heritage Parts Project has provided an alternative to the old “hammer to fit, paint to match” strategy with reproduction parts. Starting next month, owners of A70 Supra, A80 Supra, 2000GT, Land Cruiser 40, and AE86 Collora Levin and Sprinter Trueno models will be luck, because Gazoo Racing is adding even more spare parts to its catalog.