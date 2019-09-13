Video: Formula Drift's Papadakis Racing Documents 1,000-HP 2020 Toyota Supra Build 

Renowned owner of Formula DRIFT-winning Papadakis Racing team, Stephan Papadakis, is inviting everyone on his quest to squeeze 1,000 horsepower out of the new Supra’s BMW-sourced, turbocharged inline-six engine. Papadakis extensively goes through his build process, from a full engine tear-down to the engineering of custom parts in a four-part video series. There are two of them live so far, with a future two episodes showing the rebuild and dyno testing process.

One of the old Supra’s biggest calling cards for enthusiasts was the capability of its 1JZ and 2JZ engines, offering the potential to produce and withstand 1,000 horsepower with relative ease, given the proper modifications. Obviously, this has others scrambling to research, develop, and bring their own modifications and bragging rights out to market to satisfy the tuning crowd and Papadakis.

Papadakis took delivery of his black-on-black Supra and then disassemble the B58 turbocharged inline-six so his team could 3D scan the engine with hopes of reverse-engineering modifications.