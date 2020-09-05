Toyota Previews the Return of Formula Drift With Cool Stop-Motion Papercraft Cars You Can Build
The Supra-drifting racers at Papadakis Racing know you're bored, and they have your back.
If there's one clear anthem of the ongoing pandemic, it's definitely that one from Tik Tok about being bored in the house, and (still) in the house bored. Toyota understands. They've dealt with it, too.
So, Toyota Formula Drift team Papadakis Racing created a whole grid of papercraft drift cars to run around the shop, complete with fluffy clouds of papercraft-car-sized "tire smoke."
Team owner Stephan Papadakis' papercraft course—as called by real-life commentator Leigh Diffey—is a little more dangerous than the full-size version, though. Your car runs the very real risk of getting smashed by a camshaft or cut in half by a band saw, plus there's no way that maskless crowd of spark plugs is practicing proper social distancing.
Best of all, you can build Papadakis' papercraft GR Supra at home. The team posted the PDFs here of the car with or without Papadakis' black-and-yellow Rockstar livery, and are encouraging folks to tag them back with their own home-based mayhem with the hashtag #PaperDrift.
The lone downside is that the Toyota Corolla Hatchback and 86 drift cars weren't included in the papercraft PDF kit. You, bored person reading this article, should right this historic wrong and give us the tiny paper hatchback we deserve. (Link us the PDF in the comments if you decide to take that design project on. We're also bored.)
Formula Drift returns this weekend for Rounds 1 and 2 of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis, Mo. Fredric Aasbø will be behind the wheel of the real-life black-and-yellow GR Supra.
