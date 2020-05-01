Honda's Virtual Racing Theme Park Is Your Perfect Weekend Escapade

After spending the last few weeks at home binging on all the good automotive and racing content the internet has to offer, you're probably willing to trade your six-year supply of toilet paper for something—anything—to occupy your attention. Fortunately, you needn't make such a trade, because Honda has launched a "Virtual Motorsports Land" with many hours' worth of entertainment, all for the cost of free ninety-nine.

If racing is what you miss most about life without quarantine (and it probably is), and you're not averse to watching sim racing, the site's Racing Zone will stream replays of sim races in which Honda-backed racers have competed. Both closed- and open-wheel series are represented, by Esports WTCR and Indycar respectively, and if you prefer fewer wheels on your racing vehicles, the site also has MotoGP on tap.