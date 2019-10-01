Watch a Man Remotely Drive an RC Car With Nearly Zero Latency Thanks to Teleoperation Tech

Voysys' solution is made to work with several configurations. Its proprietary player can make use of a typical multi-monitor computer workstation to display the video across each screen, similar to a multi-monitor racing simulator. Next is through the use of a virtual reality headset where a full 360-degree view is stitched together for the operator of the product to view every possible angle. And lastly, what is being shown in the video above is a cylindrical dome; this method uses several projectors to stitch together the videos for an immersive experience without the use of a VR headset.

In this particular example, the operator not only has the RC's car point-of-view, but it also gives the driver the ability to control the car remotely over 4G LTE and 5G cellular networks with an average latency of around 87 milliseconds.