An Even Hotter Toyota Performance Lineup Could Be Coming: US Trademark Filing

Even though it doesn't look like Toyota's delightfully absurd GR Yaris hot hatch will hit our shores anytime soon, the company may be preparing to introduce something fast and fun to the United States in the near future. Sent to us by a Supra Forums member, Toyota filed a U.S. trademark application with the World Intellectual Property Organization for its "GRMN" performance brand last week.

WIPO

The trademark specifically protects the red-and-black GRMN logo and is said to classify "automobiles and structural parts thereof." For those unfamiliar with fast Toyota nomenclature, GRMN stands for "Gazoo Racing tuned by Meister of Nürburgring" and is slapped onto the most extreme version of a Toyota road car, slotting above regular old GR and GR Sport. A simple trademark filing in no way confirms any concrete product plans but if Toyota were to bring a 'roided-up Supra (or Sienna) to the U.S., making sure the thing's name is legally protected over here would be a good first step.

Toyota