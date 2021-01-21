Toyota Files for ‘Celica’ Trademark Again and This Is Really Getting Old, Guys

From 1971 until 2006 (or 2005 in America), the Toyota Celica granted millions with the thrills only affordable sports cars can provide. Rear-, all-, or front-wheel drive, it remained a compact punching above its weight, and a car that should finally make it out of the USPTO file cabinets for its grand revival.
We reached out to Toyota, and a company spokesperson declined to comment on speculation regarding future models. It's possible and maybe even likely that this is simply a case of trademark protection, a common practice amongst OEMs to retain the rights to their most famous names. Still, it gives us hope that someday, sometime, Toyota could revive the Celica for a last-hurrah. We won't hold our breath, just in case.
