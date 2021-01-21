Toyota Files for ‘Celica’ Trademark Again and This Is Really Getting Old, Guys

Over three years ago, in the summer of 2017, Toyota filed a trademark application for the Celica name at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Exactly a year later, Masayuki Kai, the assistant chief engineer for the Toyota Supra project, said that while they all want to bring back both the MR2 and the Celica models, justifying new sports cars is only getting more difficult. In essence, their options will come down to the market's response to what's been their biggest priority, the Supra, jointly developed with BMW to manage costs.

Now, while not saying a ton about its other joint-venture sports car, its successor of the Subaru-powered 86, Toyota has filed yet another trademark claim at the PTO for the name Celica, as spotted by CarBuzz. Dated Jan. 15, 2021, it's covering "Automobiles and structural parts thereof" this time around. Such a recurring development can mean very little, such as some sort of perhaps GR-powered special edition—more like a new branding phase for the Toyobaru—or if you're optimistic enough to consider, even a new sports car continuing where the last Celica left off in over a decade ago.