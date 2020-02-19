No Toyota GR Yaris for America? Console Yourself With a Performance Crossover, Maybe

Because Americans simply didn't buy the last-gen Yaris, Toyota dropped the hatch from its United States lineup entirely when the redesigned model broke cover. That also meant that the tantalizing GR Yaris—a 268-horsepower, all-wheel-drive, manual-‘box hatchback—won't be sold here, which is a decision that should disappoint anything with a pulse.

But not all hope is lost because Toyota's Executive Vice President of Sales, Bob Carter, was quoted by Car & Driver as saying Toyota has "an answer" for GR Yaris demand stateside. Said answer won't be to import the GR Yaris as some hope, as Toyota told us in January that it has "no plans to bring the GR Yaris" here.

As it seems, the Yaris' TNGA-B platform won't be home to just one model. Toyota plans to reveal a crossover at this year's Geneva Motor Show, one which Autocar reports will share the architecture and powertrains with the Yaris. Whether or not this includes the GR's potently turbocharged three-cylinder and six-speed manual is unclear.