No Toyota GR Yaris for America? Console Yourself With a Performance Crossover, Maybe
It's sort of what we asked for, but different.
Because Americans simply didn't buy the last-gen Yaris, Toyota dropped the hatch from its United States lineup entirely when the redesigned model broke cover. That also meant that the tantalizing GR Yaris—a 268-horsepower, all-wheel-drive, manual-‘box hatchback—won't be sold here, which is a decision that should disappoint anything with a pulse.
But not all hope is lost because Toyota's Executive Vice President of Sales, Bob Carter, was quoted by Car & Driver as saying Toyota has "an answer" for GR Yaris demand stateside. Said answer won't be to import the GR Yaris as some hope, as Toyota told us in January that it has "no plans to bring the GR Yaris" here.
As it seems, the Yaris' TNGA-B platform won't be home to just one model. Toyota plans to reveal a crossover at this year's Geneva Motor Show, one which Autocar reports will share the architecture and powertrains with the Yaris. Whether or not this includes the GR's potently turbocharged three-cylinder and six-speed manual is unclear.
Now, fair warning: Toyota has not revealed definite plans to sell this car in America, and we haven't heard any rumors regarding a GR variant of it.
There is, however, a report from Auto Express that alleges the GR Yaris' powertrain will resurface in the larger, TNGA-C-based C-HR crossover, a new generation of which is reportedly due by the end of 2021. As this GR C-HR is said to be on track for launch "before 2023," the odds of it being based on the next-gen model are strong. There is also an off chance that the C-HR's platform-mate, the Corolla Hatchback, could get this powertrain, though most rumors surrounding a possible Corolla hot hatch mention electrically driven rear wheels rather than the GR Yaris' mechanically driven rear axle.
While the idea of a hot C-HR may be repulsive to some people, bear in mind that the chassis showed potential in its 600-horsepower "R-Tuned" concept guise, and that modern performance crossovers are starting to feel an awful lot like rally cars. Fingers crossed that's the case here.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDDriving the Toyota C-HR R-Tuned, a 600-HP Compact Crossover That Wants to Kill YouAbout as boring as an angry chimp—and on the track at Willow Springs, probably just as dangerous.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Cruelly Teases 268-HP Toyota GR Yaris Rally Hatch for US MarketToyota’s tweet points to it being a possibility, but we're more than skeptical.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Toyota Supra Now Rated At 382 HP; 255 HP Four-Cylinder Model Comes to AmericaGood things come to those who wait.READ NOW
- RELATEDAdorable Honda E EV Could Get Type R-Like Hot Hatch Treatment: ReportMake it cute like a panda but angry like a grizzly.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Official EK9 Honda Civic Restomod Is a '90s Hatchback Made for 2020Peep the manual gearbox.READ NOW