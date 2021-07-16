This Rotting Siberian Bridge Is One of the World’s Sketchiest River Crossings

Back in May 2018, a video was posted to the Vitim River Bridge Club Facebook group showing one of the bridge supports being washed away by the current. There is now a very long unsupported span in the bridge. Despite this, people still cross it with motorcycles, cars, and even heavier vehicles.

As far as we can tell, the bridge is barely maintained. Videos of the crossing spanning back to 2009 show the surface in much better condition than it has been lately. In fact, the bridge is likely hardly passable as of 2021.

Members of the Vitim River Bridge Club Facebook group seem to think the piece of roadway won't be fixed, and they're probably right. The state of infrastructure in Siberia is extremely poor. There are simply no roads from the outside world to some of the largest cities in the expansive region, with journeys to some of them by anything but sea or air becoming incredibly treacherous, as we learned last year.

When the bridge does eventually collapse, it almost certainly won't be replaced. If you want to make an attempt at a crossing, it would be best to figure that out soon. You should probably take something light, as well; definitely not the Hummer EV. One more heavy vehicle—or more likely one more especially bad winter—may be all it takes to finish off the Vitim River Bridge for good.

