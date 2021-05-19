Obvious Crack Visible In Closed I-40 Bridge as Far Back as 2016

With I-40 out of action, traffic has largely rerouted to the I-55 bridge, the other primary river crossing between West Memphis, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee. ABC News reports that ARDOT has requested an inspection of the I-55 bridge by TDOT officials, in an abundance of caution to avoid further incidents.

Maintenance of the bridge is a combined responsibility of Tennessee Department of Transport and Arkansas Department of Transport, with TDOT taking the lead on the bridge repair project, reports WMC5. Repair of the bridge is a complex job, requiring careful consideration of how to rectify not only the broken beam, but any damage to other bridge components that have been placed under excess loads due to the beam's failure. The bridge must also be adequately braced to support the structure during the removal and replacement of damaged components. No clear timeline is yet available, but repairs will likely take months, according to reports from the Arkansas Times.

With a major river crossing down and out for some time to come, commuters and political leaders in Arkansas and Tennessee will be feeling the strain for some time to come. At the same time, many will be thankful that the damage was at least discovered prior to a major collapse. Much effort must go in to improving inspection checks and balances if such an embarrassing oversight is to be avoided again. After all, when bridges fail, people die.

Got a tip? Let us know: tips@thedrive.com