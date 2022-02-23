Toyota GR Corolla Could Be Here in October, According To Leaked Dealer Docs

The video does provide a hint at where the leak may have come from. "Let me know if you're waiting on the GR Corolla. If you're interested in one, I do have someone close to me who works at a dealership," says Driven District. As for the document itself, he states "I'm not gonna say that's where I got this from, let's just say I walked into a dealership and saw it and took it, I dunno, who knows?"

Regardless, our host doesn't miss the chance to try and drum up some business for his partner. "My girlfriend does work at Toyota," he states, adding that "if you're in the tri-state area, you wanna get a Toyota, be sure to reach out to me. She'll get the best deal she can for you and everything." In any case, if your partner relies on a paycheck from an automaker, it's probably not a great move to leak internal company documents, whether you stole them or they provided them directly.

Anticipation for the GR Corolla remains high amongst enthusiasts, and with the strong passion shown for the GR Yaris, any US allocation could sell out quickly. Consider getting yourself on a wait list early if you simply have to have Toyota's next turbo hot hatch.

