Speeding Toyota Corolla Jumps 125 Feet Into House’s Roof After Missing a Turn

There seems to be a fairly simple formula for landing a car on the second floor of a building. One needs a target, a lot of speed, and a launching point, be it an embankment, culvert, or conveniently placed ramp truck. This volatile concoction came together earlier this week in Larchwood, Iowa, when the 25-year-old driver of a 2007-2013 Toyota Corolla sent his vehicle sailing 125 feet through the air before landing in the roof of a house.

The driver, identified as Israel Hidalgo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was reportedly traveling northbound on Iowa Highway 9 at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday evening. Authorities told KELO they believe Hidalgo was doing over triple the posted speed limit of 35 mph, likely around 115, when he left the road at an intersection and hit an embankment, sending his Toyota airborne.