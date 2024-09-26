2026 Honda Prelude Could Be the CR-Z Revival You Didn’t Know You Wanted

The Honda CR-Z was a criminally short-lived car. With only one generation that spanned six years, the CR-Z is a bit of a rarity here in the United States. However, it offered a compelling package for the economically minded enthusiast that was arguably ahead of its time. Thankfully, the CR-Z could be spiritually revived, as the upcoming Honda Prelude is rumored to offer the option of a manual transmission with its hybrid powertrain when it finally arrives in 2026.

Last October, at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda announced it was bringing the Prelude back in the form of a hybrid sports coupe based on the current Civic. However, Honda didn’t provide any specs, aside from the fact that the car would be electrified. According to BestCar, the Prelude is going to use the same hybrid powertrain as the new Civic Hybrid and feature both CVT and manual transmission options. That would make the Prelude the first manual hybrid Honda since the CR-Z, offering enthusiasts something both enjoyable to drive and efficient.

The deal could be even sweeter if the Prelude lifts other parts from the sportier members of the Civic family—Type R notwithstanding, of course. The Civic RS recently launched in Japan is sort of like an Si in hatch form, only with less power and no limited-slip diff. While the Civic Hybrid is nearly 300 pounds heavier than the purely internal combustion engine car, the Prelude’s added torque plus a stiffer suspension, courtesy of the RS or Si, could make up for the weight penalty.

Honda Prelude Concept at 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. Honda

That said, if the Prelude does offer a manual transmission, its hybrid setup will be slightly different than the Civic’s. The Civic Hybrid eschews a traditional transmission in favor of a direct-drive setup, as one of its two electric motors handles the vast majority of propulsion, leaving the engine mostly for recharge duty. That system may need some tweaking to work three pedals and human shifting into the mix. But even if the Prelude keeps the same 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque, it will be plenty quick enough and far more powerful than the CR-Z’s lethargic 130 hp and 140 lb-ft.

Honda has been cagey about the Prelude’s sales prospects in the U.S. On one hand, it’s been officially referred to as a “global model,” and the automaker did show it off at the Los Angeles Auto Show ostensibly to gauge public reception. On the other, American Honda hasn’t yet confirmed the stylish coupe will land on these shores. Of course, a sporty, electrified two-door with a three-pedal option would make the Honda faithful very happy. Moreover, this Prelude could finish what the CR-Z started more than 10 years ago, and prove that economical cars can still be fun.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com