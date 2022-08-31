It’s Official: The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Makes 315 HP

After months of teasers, camouflaged Suzuka laps, and halfway reveals, Honda finally published details for the 2023 Civic Type R on Wednesday. Here are the main figures you're likely looking for: 315 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 310 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 to 4,000 rpm, bumps of 9 hp and 15 lb-ft over the last Civic Type R.

Underneath the new Type R's aluminum hood sits a K20C1 turbo-four—the same engine as before—that's had its turbocharger redesigned. Honda says this means turbine wheel blades that are different in size, shape, and number. A bigger grille opening, radiator, and a new large-diameter fan improve airflow, while a new "straight through design" active exhaust system is more efficient and has valves that open at higher rpm for more noise, according to Honda.

Honda

Honda didn't just settle on making the new Civic Type R more powerful because almost every other aspect of the hot hatch has been enhanced, too. The six-speed manual shifter—a part of the old car that certainly did not need much improving—is apparently more solid- and precise-shifting thanks to a new, high-rigidity lever and an "optimized" shift-gate pattern. The flywheel has been lightened while auto rev-matching's been revised to make corner-entry downshifts less disruptive.

Paired to a standard helical limited-slip differential, the new Type R's cheat code-like dual-axis front strut suspension has been retuned for better stability and steering feel than before. Tracks are wider (by an inch up front, three-quarters of an inch in the rear) as are the tires (by 20 mm) but the wheel diameter actually shrinks to 19 inches (down from the old Type R's 20s). The factory tire is now a "bespoke" Michelin Pilot Sport 4S instead of the previous Continentals. Two-piece front rotors benefit from better brake cooling and a retuned brake booster.

Honda

Four driving modes—Comfort, Sport, R+, and a new, custom Individual—alter throttle response, steering, dampers, and engine noise. Speaking of adaptability, Honda says this car is even more comfortable than before. I suspect this is partly thanks to those visually thicker tires. Just like the shifter and front-axle, on-road comfort was already a strength with the old Type R so it's a bit wild that Honda has found even more room for improvement here.

Especially considering the driver sits lower here than in the old car. The new front seats themselves—lighter this time around—are, of course, bright red just like the carpet and interior trim. The digital instrument cluster inherited from higher trims of the regular Civic gains a R+ mode-specific layout that makes the tach and gear indicator big and prominent, as well as a set of Canadian Civic Si-style LED shift lights. A nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and Bose audio are all standard.

Honda

Honda's LogR data logging app makes a return but now no longer requires a smartphone app, and can be used as an in-car-only thing. The software encompasses a stopwatch, a tire friction circle, and, most interestingly, "an innovative scoring function that helps drivers improve their skills on the track." Gamified performance driving. I like it.

One piece of the puzzle Honda has yet to give out is the price, but for reference, the last-gen started at a little less than $39,000. Built in Honda's Yorii plant in Japan using an engine assembled in Sidney, Ohio, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will go on sale this fall.

Honda

Honda