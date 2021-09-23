2022 Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Concept: What the TrailSport Should Have Been

On Thursday, the automaker expanded even further on the new redesigned Passport's ability with its Rugged Roads Project by outfitting it with gear and accessories which give the SUV even more of an ability to hold its own as an overlanding sherpa.

The Honda Passport is getting a much-anticipated refresh for 2022 , updating the midsize SUV's aging looks and adding an all-new TrailSport model geared towards those looking for something a bit more rugged. But there's more.

Together with YouTuber Jon Tuico of JonDZ Adventuring, Honda worked to build out its vision of an even more rugged TrailSport suited to be even more capable of traveling off-road. The result was its Rugged Roads Project, or what the automaker calls its "vision" for future off-road capable production TrailSport models.

From a mechanical standpoint, not much has changed. However, Honda knew that they wanted a bit of additional ground clearance on this build so it added a Jsport suspension lift kit for some additional room underneath the vehicle.

The automaker also wanted some additional grip when hitting the dirt, so it equipped the SUV with Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires. Honda says these give a good blend of on-road and off-road driving—something welcomed by overlanders who do quite a bit of mixed driving to their destination.