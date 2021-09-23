2022 Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Concept: What the TrailSport Should Have Been

Capability is the name of the game when you're traveling far from the paved road. That also means being safe from atypical hazards and, should the need arise, easily be freed from any dangers.
For recovery, Honda added custom-fabricated recovery points painted in the same TrailSport orange as the Passport's other accessories. These recovery points are rigid and functional, according to Honda, and actually came from a prototype vehicle R&D'd for the Rebelle Rally. Honda also notes not to get too attached to this design, though, because future models might not have such a prominent and straightforward design poking out of the front bumper.
To tackle resiliency, Honda added some stainless steel skid plates which protect both the oil pan and fuel tank from hazards.