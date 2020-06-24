Four-Door 1965 VW Beetle Can Probably Fit 20, 30 Clowns

There aren't many cars whose silhouettes are more recognizable than that of the Volkswagen Type 1, more popuarly known as the Beetle. In addition to being obviously insectoid, its cab-rearward body was—as best scientists could tell in the 1930s—hella aerodynamic, not to mention surprisingly spacious given its proportions. But with only two doors, the Beetle's back seat wasn't what you'd call accessible, though someone has addressed that problem by creating the four-door "limo" Beetle you see here.

This 1965 Beetle appears to have been cut in half crosswise just ahead of the factory B-pillar, and had a couple feet of extra sheet metal (plus a new, structural B-pillar) added in to lengthen its wheelbase. Unlike the last stretched Beetle we fawned over, this example is no three-rower. Its extra length only goes toward adding legroom to the second row, which is admittedly on the cozy side from the factory.

Now, there shouldn't be any issue shoehorning an additional 10 clowns into the backseat over stock.