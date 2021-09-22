Honda Passport Gets Refreshed for 2022, Plus a New TrailSport Edition

There are exclusive styling touches, too, like contrast orange stitching inside, and the TrailSport logo molded into the rubber floor mats and embroidered on the front seat headrests. There's even a TrailSport-specific black chrome gauge surround, so get excited for that. Honda's press release does specifically note that the gauge lighting and needles are otherwise the same as the rest of the Passport line-up, though. Other touches include unique front and rear garnishes and badging on the vehicle.

At this stage, the TrailSport trim is mostly an appearance package, intended to boost awareness of the platform's existing off-road capabilities. However, Honda has stated that in future model years, "possible future upgrades" may include "more aggressive tires and off-road tuned suspension." It's in line with previous murmurs around the new branding. Combined with other simple features like skid plates and some advanced off-road all-wheel-drive modes, and Honda's SUVs could jump up a level in capability without a lot of fuss.

The sole engine option across the range remains the 3.5-liter V6, good for 280 horsepower and paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Less headline grabbing, the refresh also makes the Rear Seat Reminder standard on all trims to help drivers remember to check on rear seat occupants. Seatbelt reminders for the rear seats will also be fitted across the range.