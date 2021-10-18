A Modified Honda Passport Actually Makes a Respectable Rally Car

Being more capable than most crossovers is one thing; being almost race-ready from the factory is a different ballgame entirely. It seems the 2022 Honda Passport pretty much is, though, as Honda engineers recently took a lightly modified example rallying and appear to have done pretty alright in the feisty-looking crossover.

The Passport they campaigned was largely stock, save for basic durability and safety mods necessary to take any vehicle racing. Its 3.5-liter V6, nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel-drive system went mostly unmodified, with just the addition of the factory transmission cooler from the Passport's tow pack, and an unrestricted exhaust that might've inflated its 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

Helping the Passport blaze the trails, 17-inch wheels wrapped in surface-appropriate Maxxis tires worked in conjunction with brakes with performance pads and fluid, linked on the rear axle to a hydraulic handbrake.