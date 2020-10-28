We're Giving Away 10 Free Copies of Dirt 5, and You—Yes, You—Can Enter Right Here
Dirt 5 takes you through the loud, sideways world of off-road racing, and now here's your chance to pick up a new copy on us.
Hey there! Want to get your hands on the a fresh copy of the brand new off-road racing jam Dirt 5? All you have to do is comment here or on another one of our Dirt 5 contest posts sprinkled across social media for your chance to win in The Drive's official giveaway for the game.
Dirt 5 is the latest descendant of the beloved Colin McRae Rally games, letting you blast around on all kinds of virtual low-grip surfaces, from ice and snow to (of course) dirt. It's loud. It's sideways. There's close wheel-to-wheel rallycross-style action. There's even a dirt-prepped Aston Martin in the game, for Pete's sake. It's everything you want to do in life in game form.
So, here's your chance to get a code to play Dirt 5—available for Xbox One/Series X, Playstation 4 and 5, Stadia (whatever that is) or PC—on us. It's incredibly easy! As I said up top, all you have to do is leave a comment on this article or on one of our Dirt 5 contest announcements on our various social channels, all linked below for your convenience. Do so between today, no, right now and Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:00pm EST.
We'll be selecting 10 winners at random.
Click here to enter on Facebook
Click here to enter on Twitter
Click here to enter on Instagram
Click here to enter on LinkedIn
Here's the necessary legalese terms and conditions, which means it's official:
No payment necessary to enter the giveaway on The Drive social media Dirt 5 post and/or thedrive.com per instructions. Deadline is November 6th, 2020 11PM EST. Winners will be notified on November 7th, 2020. Accepting the giveaway, participants must have valid social media account, email, and respond to replies or direct messages of notifying winners. Valid only for US residents with appropriate video game console to play the game listed on the Dirt 5 game's website https://dirtgame.com/dirt5. One entry per user. Codes are not for resale. Selection of winners of the giveaway conducted by the The Drive staff randomly from the The Drive social media post comments including The Drive article post comment section. Dirt 5 game is market price valued at $60USD. All rights reserved by Codemasters and Dirt 5. The Drive and its staff are not responsible for any errors, typos, missed messages in notifying winners.
What are you waiting for? Show us your beautiful comments below, and enter to win.
