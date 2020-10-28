Kids Are Pushing Their Parents to Buy Hybrids and EVs, Survey Says

It's hard to imagine a Zoomer that isn't concerned about where the world is heading. They've been exposed to the effects of global warming, watched repeated financial crises rock the world, and most recently, a virus that even with the best of handling by the world's superpowers it's turned out to be deadly and utterly damaging—let alone with poorly-executed political games. These issues aren't easy to tackle as a kid, but a survey has found children today are trying to address at least one of those issues by leveraging their influence on their parents, whom they want to buy hybrids or electric cars.

Organized by Peugeot U.K., which is, of all things, an automaker, the survey questioned 1,250 children aged seven to 12 as well as their parents, and found that children are having a surprising effect on their parents' buying and consumption habits, cars included. Some 54.8 percent of children said they had pushed their parents to be more environmentally conscious, by creating less waste, or by switching to an electrified vehicle, be it hybrid or electric. A similar proportion of parents said their kids had tried to influence what kind of car they buy next, with 55.3 percent admitting pressure from their offspring to make their next car an EV.