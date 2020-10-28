Welcome to the Strange NJ Town Where Car Dealerships Look Like Giant Houses

Mendham, New Jersey is a wealthy township of about 6,000 people. The median income is near $185,000 annually and homes often nudge the $1,000,000 mark. Really, that could describe plenty of upscale American suburbs but when you look at the town, you'll notice everything is...kind of monotonous. That's because businesses—including car dealerships—are required to blend in perfectly by disguising themselves as prim colonial houses, a Stepford Wives aesthetic that locals are insistent on keeping.

Two dealerships, Maplecrest Ford and Mendham Audi, call the place home and operate like any other lot. That said, they don't look anything like you'd expect; they aren't the typical concrete and glass buildings we're used to. Oh no—that would be ghastly. Instead, the town urges that they look more like the other homes in the area.

To best describe this piece of suburbia, I'll refer to its website, which reads: "Mendham Township retains its early character through its carefully preserved homes, farm buildings, and villages. These are living remnants of the township’s past. Here people worked where they lived in a natural setting, away from the 'dark satanic mills' of the big city, pursuing economic independence—a portrait of Americana."

Dark satanic mills. Huh, okay. To be fair, that's a line from a famous William Blake poem about the Industrial Revolution, not a random broadside against the corrupting influence of New York City, a mere 30 miles to the east.