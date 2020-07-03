Nothing Says Class Like a Lifted Lincoln Town Car Limo With a Cowhide Wrap and Bull Horns

There's something about a mid-'90s Lincoln Town Car that has forever burned it into my head as the limo. The boxy profile and long body lines gave the Lincoln the perfect framework to be stretched and turned into stylish limousines, and companies jumped at the opportunity to stuff rich folks into the revised de Ville-style people hauler. Fast forward 20 years after the birth of the second-generation Town Car and you'll find just how widely available these luxo-barges really are—which means they are also coincidentally cheap enough to modify.

What do you mean you can't modify a limo? Of course you can. Probably the best way to do exactly that is to lift it to the high heavens, like this one that's for sale on Facebook marketplace.