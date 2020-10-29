Autonomous Race Car Starts Test Lap, Immediately Slams Into Wall

Driver assistance systems are gradually getting closer to full autonomy; however, none of them are quite there yet. Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" is not actually capable of driving on its own, and Cadillac's Super Cruise only works on the highway. There's also a slew of startups attempting to develop fully driverless tech that has yet to offer anything for sale to the public. However, it should be easier on racetracks, right? There are no intersections, no stoplights—just the mapped course ahead.

Well, as easy as it may sound, an autonomous vehicle in the Roborace series seems to be having a bit of trouble with it. After starting a race as the only vehicle on-track, it took a sharp right turn and accelerated, running straight into a barrier while livestreaming on Twitch. You can't help but laugh at the immediate mishap.