Despite how simple most have become to operate, the modern car is a vastly complicated product. They're made up of tens of thousands of parts, and whenever tens of thousands of anything get together, there's bound to be conflicts and malfunctions—often cropping up in weird and unexpected ways. With that in mind, we were wondering: What's the weirdest glitch your car has ever had?

Car won't start on a certain day of the week? Turn signals that only work when the wipers are on? Or maybe you, like myself, have also noticed people driving the same car as you abnormally frequently when you're out and about. Hang on, that might've just been in Grand Theft Auto.