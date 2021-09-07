Honda’s New TrailSport Models Will Get Off-Road Tires and Suspension Lifts

Maybe it has something to do with an entire population being told to stay in their homes for months at a time but, for whatever reason, off-road is having a bit of a moment right now. Seemingly following in the footsteps of Subaru's new Wilderness models, Honda is getting into the mud and dirt with the introduction of a new TrailSport trim that will soon be available for the brand's light trucks.

Honda didn't explicitly point out which light trucks this would apply to but it's not a stretch to assume it's talking about the Ridgeline, Pilot, and Passport, with the latter showing up in the automaker's teaser visuals for this announcement.