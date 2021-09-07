Honda’s New TrailSport Models Will Get Off-Road Tires and Suspension Lifts
It sounds a lot like Subaru's Wilderness line.
Maybe it has something to do with an entire population being told to stay in their homes for months at a time but, for whatever reason, off-road is having a bit of a moment right now. Seemingly following in the footsteps of Subaru's new Wilderness models, Honda is getting into the mud and dirt with the introduction of a new TrailSport trim that will soon be available for the brand's light trucks.
Honda didn't explicitly point out which light trucks this would apply to but it's not a stretch to assume it's talking about the Ridgeline, Pilot, and Passport, with the latter showing up in the automaker's teaser visuals for this announcement.
When the TrailSport variants start rolling out, they'll be the "rugged halo" or highest-ranking trim for their respective model lines. Said to offer more off-road capability and a tougher demeanor without sacrificing on-road driving dynamics, expected upgrades include "more aggressive tires, full-size spare tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-tuned suspensions, underbody protection, and expanded all-wheel-drive system capabilities." They'll also receive unique front and rear fascia designs, more body cladding, easier-to-clean all-weather floor mats, and orange interior stitching, mimicking Subaru's Wilderness schtick down to a T.
Starting with the Outback and following up with the recently revealed Forester, Subaru has been gracing its high-riding cars with outdoorsy Wilderness models that feature, well, essentially the same upgrades Honda's bringing with TrailSport, right down to that citrus-colored stitching. Anywho, the first Honda TrailSport models will become available later this year.
