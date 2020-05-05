Honda's Modified Odyssey Minivans Arrive in Detroit to Help Coronavirus Patients

After seeing the news that Honda had developed these modified vehicles for Japan, the City of Detroit reached out to the automaker to ask if it would be interested in performing a similar modification to vans stateside. A team of volunteers comprised of Honda's senior engineers and fabricators jumped on the opportunity, creating a similarly outfitted U.S. market van. In less than two weeks, the engineers had developed a working product.

On Tuesday, Honda announced that it would be outfitting the City of Detroit with 10 of these modified Odysseys, specifically meant for patient and healthcare worker transport.

"As of today, the City of Detroit has tested over 20,000 residents and employees for COVID-19. Transportation is a critical component of ensuring every Detroiter has access to a test," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "We are very appreciative of Honda for choosing Detroit to deploy these newly modified vehicles."

Detroit will use these vans in conjunction with its existing transport service to COVID testing centers, meaning a safer overall approach to driver and passenger safety amid a global pandemic.

