Florida Man Arrested for DUI After Hitting a ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Sign

That digital sign belonged to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in Florida. Officers arrested Bounty Cheramy, 22, of North Port, Fla., for driving under the influence after he hit the sign, reports NBC 2 .

When a sign warns you to " Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," about the worst way to test that claim is by running over the sign.

Cheramy was arrested after officers found him in a damaged Mazda near the sign. Officers said that he claimed to be on the phone with a friend at the time of the crash, and that he had been studying with a friend before getting behind the wheel that night.

"In this case, the gentleman who was driving had no idea he even hit anything," Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Claudette Bennett told NBC 2. "He was oblivious to the fact that he ran over that sign."

According to the arrest report cited by NBC 2, Cheramy failed field sobriety tests and blew a BAC of .166 in a breathalyzer test afterwards—over twice Florida's legal blood alcohol limit.

In addition to the DUI charge, Cheramy faces property damage charges for hitting the sign.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's sign was put on a median to remind drivers of the consequences for drunk driving. It's part of a larger "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, where that slogan means exactly what it says. Should've heeded that warning before getting into a car, man.

