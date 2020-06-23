Finally—A Nissan 180SX-Based Mitsuoka Le-Seyde Is For Sale in the US

Bubble Economy-era Japan was, as Graham Chapman's King Arthur might have said, a silly place. It was an age of mid-engined "kei" city cars, sleeper Mitsubishi minivans, and neoclassic Nissans like the Figaro, Pao, and S-Cargo. But not all the looks-old-drives-new Nissans of the day were the work of Nissan itself. Some were the product of Japanese coachbuilder Mitsuoka which—following in the footsteps of Zimmer—turned hundreds of Fords and Nissans into two varieties of Brass Era-inspired neoclassics, one example of which has just come up for sale in the United States.

Named the Dore and Le-Seyde, these monstrosities (or marvels, take your pick) were based on the Fox Body Ford Mustang in the case of the convertible Dore, and for the hardtop Le-Seyde, the Nissan S-chassis. Nissan only ever sold the S-chassis in its naturally aspirated 240SX form here in America, though overseas, it was available with many more engine options, including the 1.8-liter, naturally aspirated CA18DE engine seen under the hood of this Le-Seyde.