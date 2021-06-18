Compact 2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Shows Its Size Next to a Honda Civic
Some people want small trucks and if this real-world comparison is anything to go by, then they got it.
Ford's new 2022 Maverick pickup has been touted as "compact" from the get-go. Far smaller than the full-size pickups of today, it's something of a return to the smaller trucks of days passed like the Chevy S10 and even the original Ford Ranger.
It's not actually that small—roughly analogous to the size of a Ford Explorer or Kia Telluride—but perhaps those aren't as big as we think. A recent image posted to Twitter by Detroit Free Press reporter Phoebe Howard shows the new truck driving next to an eighth-generation Honda Civic, and it doesn't appear to be much bigger than the compact sedan.
The picture was taken by ex-auto analyst Dave Sullivan in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Since the Maverick isn't for sale yet, it's likely the vehicle is some sort of development or pre-production model the automaker is using for evaluation purposes.
On paper, the eigth-gen Civic is 69 inches wide, 56.5 inches tall, and 176.7 inches long. The Maverick is not much wider at 72.6 inches, but significantly taller and longer. It's got nearly two feet on the Civic front-to-back at 199.7 inches, and it's a little more than a foot taller at 68.7 inches.
So the old Civic is only 3.6 inches wider, or just 1.8 inches per side. And width, of course, is the vital dimension for parking in tight spaces or narrow garages. If you're wondering how the Maverick stacks up against the brand new 2022 Civic, well, we did too. The new Civic is still narrower, but not by much at just 70.9 inches—a difference of only 1.7 inches total and .85 inches per side.
So width-wise, the new Maverick is roughly Civic-sized. Length and height is a different story, but unless you park in a tight tandem parking spot or are extremely worried about parallel parking, you should be fine. Despite being roughly Explorer-sized in some dimensions, the Maverick is, and we say this with a grain of salt, at least a little bit like a Civic with a bed on the back. Almost.
