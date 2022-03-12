The Ford Maverick Is Coming for the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla

The 2022 Ford Maverick holds the strange distinction of being both one of the most widely appreciated and misunderstood vehicles on sale today. Traditionalist truck owners often dismiss it as an inadequate stand-in for a larger pickup, a compromise for people who can't afford more. They're right to believe a Maverick is no substitute for a Super Duty; it simply lacks the capability. But they're missing the forest for the trees, because the Maverick isn't meant to tempt truck buyers into downsizing. Instead, the Maverick's schtick is getting buyers of economy cars like the Toyota Corolla to upsize—and somehow get more for their money by doing so.

To understand the conversation about the Maverick, one must first understand the truck itself. Being based on a light-duty unibody rather than a ladder chassis, the Ford Maverick is more car than truck, and that's reflected in how it drives. Over a week I spent with a Maverick hybrid, I found it had a more refined driving experience than even some of my favorite late-model pickups, with a quiet, handsomely designed cabin, and a smoother ride, with none of that rear-end jiggle that body-on-frame trucks do. That goes without mentioning the Maverick's more car-like mileage, with the hybrid I drove returning 44 mpg, basically double what you'd expect from a midsize pickup.